After spending what felt like a couple of years out of the limelight and holed up on his Wyoming ranch, Kanye West is all-the-way back in the limelight.

Since releasing his tenth studio album, Donda, at the end of August, the 44-year-old Graduation rapper has been spotted all over the world and has been setting up shop everywhere from Malibu to Belgium.

This weekend, after returning from a whirlwind European trip that featured a couple of creepy masks, a brand-new haircut and the debut of a Ye-inspired McDonald's ad campaign in Sweden, West returned to the States and attended events in both Atlanta and New York City.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Along with an appearance at Shakur Stevenson's latest boxing match in Atlanta with J.Prince, Page Six has reported that West bought out a dance exhibition and brought 12 guests, including producer Swizz Beatz, along for the show.

According to the Page Six report, Ye was "spotted at New York’s venerable Joyce Theater to see postmodern dancer and choreographer Lucinda Childs’ 1979 piece, 'Dance,'." After seeing an ad for "Dance," Ye was reportedly "taken aback" and after purchasing just two tickets in the afternoon, Yeezy "bought up the remaining seats in the house," at the last minute.

Ye, Swizz Beatz and the rest of their entourage showed up late, but according to a Page Six source in the crowd, West "loved the performance and stayed through to the end of the curtain call, offering hoots-and-hollers to the company and the legendary choreographer when she joined the dancers for a bow."

After his quick jaunt across the pond, Ye had a crazy week in New York. Along with wearing a humanlike, prosthetic mask to meet with former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, he legally changed his name to "Ye" and apparently topped it off by taking in a show with Swizz Beatz.

Whether or not all of Ye's appearances across the world are adding up to something, or are just a result of a newly-divorced man jetsetting because he can, it's been interesting to watch his reemergence since Donda and there are no signs he'll be retiring back into the shadows any time soon.

