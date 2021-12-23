Offset celebrated his thirtieth birthday last week and on Tuesday night (December 21), he held a special party for some of his closest friends at the club. Making it rain with over $100,000 in singles and receiving an oversized check from his wife Cardi B worth $2,000,000, the Migos rapper was spoiled for his big day.

Taking place at Sneakertopia LA, the event, which was organized by Cardi B and Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, Offset invited guests including Takeoff, Quavo, The Game, NLE Choppa, French Montana, and more. Kanye (Ye) West was also in the building, blessing the birthday boy with a gift that will keep him looking fresh, dropping off two pairs of unreleased Yeezy models for the rapper.



Beast Williams Photography -- Offset's 30th Birthday Party sponsored by Lobos 1707



David Livingston/Getty Images

Handing Offset unreleased pairs of the YEEZY 1050 Hi-Res and YEEZY QNTM Orange for his birthday, Ye made sure to get his friend in the latest styles before anybody else has a chance to purchase them. That's real love.

Offset is famously a major sneakerhead with thousands of pairs in his collection. He has previously shown off his sneaker closet, which contains some of the rarest kicks you'll be able to find. Now, he can add two more hard-to-find pairs to his collection.

Check out Ye's gift for Offset below and let us know what you think. Do you want these to drop soon?