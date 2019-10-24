Kanye West is one of the most interesting men in music. We're lucky to be living in an age where he can truly be the creative he was destined to become. Watching the Chicago legend evolve as a human and an artist has been special. Right now, we're waiting on his new album Jesus Is King to arrive and, during his interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio today, he revealed some pretty strange demands he had from his collaborators.



One of the main stories circulating after Zane Lowe's must-watch talk with Kanye West is the fact that Yeezy asked his collaborators on the album to refrain from engaging in premarital sex, which just seems a little extra. With gospel tones to the album, Kanye West is reconnecting with his faith and religion and he wanted to make sure that everybody working on his project was on the same page, according to XXL. "There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album," said West during the interview.

In addition to his comments about premarital sex, Kanye also spoke about religion, his new album, and more. He also made a major announcement about even more new music coming at the end of the year, revealing a Sunday Service album called Jesus Is Born.