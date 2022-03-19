Kanye West's influence and public mishaps are now crossing over into education. Earlier this week (March 15), an image of Kanye in a politics textbook appeared on Twitter.

The picture used, shows the unforgettable and controversial meeting between Kanye and Donald Trump at the White House in October 2018. Kanye showed up donning a red MAGA hat to speak with Trump about handful of socio-political issues. For most, the interaction was not received well.

Victor Book/Getty Images

"Kanye West is in my politics text book....greatest rapper of all time," a fan tweeted the photo. The full page of the textbook explores West's statement regarding Hillary Clinton and not voting for her as a Black man. The statement was used to discuss minorities and political races. The page reads, "Read the quote above from Kanye West in the Oval Office. What does this suggest about factors that affect voting behavior in the USA? How does this link to presidential powers of persuasion."

It's not of a surprise that Kanye landed in a textbook. The rapper has been on a uncontrollable social media rampage, attacking everyone from Kim Kardashian to DL Hughley. Earlier this week, Instagram suspended him from the platform for 24-hours for violating their rules around hate speech, harassment, and bullying. The suspension came after spewing racial slurs at Trevor Noah and his continued beef with Pete Davidson. Noah has been very vocal about Kanye's unhinged and abusive treatment of Kim Kardashian. "What she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah stated during a segment on his show.

