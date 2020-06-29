The #WestDayEver has officially extended over the weekend with the release of what appears to be a new single. Kanye West hit Twitter earlier today, following a string of announcements on Friday, to announce his new album God's Country. Along with the album announcement, he shared a snippet of a new song which he said would be arriving later today.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

"Arthur Jafa. Project 02. Wash Us In The Blood From The Forthcoming Album God's Country," he tweeted. "Today. Still #WestDayEver."

Cinematographer Arthur Jafa previously hinted at the release of a new single and project from Kanye West last month, though Kanye himself only made this announcement a bit before noon EST. "It's called God's Country and this will be, like, the first single, I guess, off of it. I don't know if I'm supposed to not be announcing it or whatever. I may just be spilling the beans. But yeah it's from a new record that's forthcoming. I don't know when the album is coming out but the single, I think, maybe some time next week," he said back in May.

Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted in the studio with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. He even hinted at the possible album art which many Ye fans know is typically the last aspect of the project he works on before its release.