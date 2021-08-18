As it was suggested last week, Kanye West has officially announced that he's switching stadiums, moving from Atlanta to Chicago. There were rumblings that Kanye might be planning a takeover at Soldier Field, which is near the South Side of Chicago where he grew up, and that event has now been confirmed by the living legend.

"DONDA, Soldier Field, 8 26 21," wrote Kanye on Instagram, making the official announcement. It was also revealed that the event will be starting at 9 PM CST, and that tickets will go on sale at 12 PM CST on August 20.

This marks the first DONDA live event outside of Atlanta, where Kanye has been living inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for weeks.

A few days ago, the recording artist was spotted during a shopping trip in Los Angeles, meaning that he has moved out of his living chambers at the stadium. It's unclear if he plans to perform multiple shows at Soldier Field, but fans are expecting this to be the final listening session before the album is released.

One fan remarked that the album rollout could have been more strategic than we initially believed. The first two DONDA events were held in Atlanta, where Donda West gave birth to Kanye. Now, it has been confirmed that Kanye's next session is happening in Chicago, where he was raised.

Will you be buying tickets to the Chicago show?