Kanye West has announced that a listening event for his upcoming album, Donda 2, will be held at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday, February 22. Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday.

The listening event is scheduled for the same day that West has previously said Donda 2 will release. The project is executive produced by Future, but little else is known about the highly anticipated follow-up to West's 2021 album, Donda.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

During the rollout to his last album, West hosted three presumably similar stadium listening events. During that time, West reportedly lived at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while finishing up Donda.

Earlier in the day, West revealed that his longtime friend and collaborator, Kid Cudi, will be left off of Donda 2 due to his friendship with "you know who." The comment is a likely reference to Pete Davidson, who is currently dating West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

West has since deleted his post calling out Kid Cudi and uploaded the cover of the duo's collaborative album, Kids See Ghosts. In the new post's caption, West admits that he wished that Cudi had had his back.

"KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," he wrote.

