Kanye West announces release dates only to push them back but it seems like Donda 2could be arriving on schedule. Ye's teased the project's release over the past few weeks and snippets have surfaced online. However, Kanye isn't one to follow traditional rollouts. So, it felt unlikely that he'd bless us with a single before the album drops.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Thankfully, that's not the case and Kanye just gave Fivio Foreign the green light to announce the release date of the highly-anticipated single, "City Of Gods" ft. the Brooklyn drill rapper and Alicia Keys. Fivio took to Instagram with a slew of behind-the-scenes pics from the video shoot, announcing that the song would be arriving tonight.

Kanye and Fivio's relationship blossomed over the past year. Fivio came through with one of the best verses on Donda with his contributions on "Off The Grid." This evolved into Kanye West apparently producing Fivio's debut album, The B.I.B.L.E, which hopefully sees the light of day this year. Fivio also revealed that Ye blessed him with the verse of the year for the project.

Fans have expressed excitement about "City Of Gods" since a snippet surfaced last week with some predicting that it might be the song of the year. We'll have to wait and see until tonight to see if that's true but we are excited to get the first taste of Donda 2.

For a comprehensive breakdown of Ye's eleventh studio album, check out, Kanye West's "Donda 2:" Everything We Know.