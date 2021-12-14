JAY-Z, Kanye West, André 3000, Lupe Fiasco, and more showed support for Tyler, The Creator at the launch of his newest collection for Golf le Fleur on Monday in Malibu, California. The collection features the usual unisex apparel and accessories, but also his new French Waltz fragrance and several shades of nail polish.

“I don’t even see this as me diving into the beauty space,” Tyler recently told Essence. “It’s just me saying ‘I want to make perfume,’ so I made it. I want to make nail polish,’ so I made it. I just made this, and this is what I’m on. And I hope people fuck with it.”

Tyler thanked all the notable faces who stopped by on his Twitter afterward.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The Golf Le Fleur nail polish comes in shades of Georgia Peach, Geneva Blue, and Glitter, and is available for $20.

Speaking with Women’s Wear Daily, Tyler recently revealed that Golf le Fleur wouldn't be possible without the help of the late designer Virgil Abloh.

“Some of these Golf le Fleur clothes are made in Italy and are handmade, and do you know who set all that up for me? He did,” Tyler said. “He was on calls and emails setting this stuff up for me in a world that I didn’t know, schooling me on so much, and [with] the launch, I wanted him there so bad so he could see what his helping hand turned into… But now, I just got to go harder. I just got to really take it there, because I believe he would want to see me continue to get there.”

Check out pictures from Tyler's Malibu pop-up below.

