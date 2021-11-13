Elon Musk was spotted hanging with Kanye West and Wack 100, Friday, at SpaceX. West's attendance was shared online by Kano CEO Alex Klein while Wack thanked Musk for the invite in a post of his own on Instagram.

"@elonmusk I appreciate the hospitality appreciate the Invite appreciate the business tips , appreciate the welcoming," Wack captioned his post. "I’m deaf to what’s beneath me . Shit just got different. Out with the OLD IN WITH THE NEW ! #AntiParkNGarage #GangstaButWokeASF."

Musk and West have been seen together on multiple occasions throughout the last decade, beginning in December 2011, when the Tesla founder revealed that West had visited SpaceX.



In a piece for Time in 2015, Musk praised West's confidence in himself and his ideas, labeling him a "cultural pantheon."

"Kanye's belief in himself and his incredible tenacity — he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut — got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose," Musk wrote at the time.

He continued: "He's not afraid of being judged or ridiculed in the process. Kanye's been playing the long game all along, and we're only just beginning to see why."

Earlier this week, Ye was spotted meeting with The Wolf of Wall Street himself, Jordan Belfort. The former stockbroker was in attendance for West's recent Sunday Service.

