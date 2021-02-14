mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Bonded Over Family Anecdotes On "Real Friends"

Aron A.
February 14, 2021 15:18
Real Friends
Kanye West Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Produced by Boi-1da, Frank Dukes & Havoc

It's been five years since the release of Kanye West's "The Life Of Pablo."


Five years ago today, Kanye West finally unleashed The Life Of Pablo to streaming services. Mind you, the lead up to the album's release was kind of sloppy. He premiered it as MSG before setting the Kanye West standard of never having a deadline set in place. Finally, on Valentine's Day, it popped up on TIDAL and fans were finally able to listen to a high-quality version of the album.

Some might argue that this was Kanye's last great album. The Life Of Pablo was truly a celebration of Kanye's evolution over the years, offering plenty of highlights from the Vic Mensa and Sia-assisted, "Wolves," to the Madlib-produced, "No More Parties In LA" ft Kendrick Lamar. However, Kanye delivered a poignant tale of disloyalty and wealth on "Real Friends" with Ty Dolla $ign. With production from himself, Frank Dukes, Havoc and Boi-1da, Kanye reflects on his relationship with his family and how that's evolved with fame and fortune. 

Of course, it was the outro to the song that remained a highlight over the years. Ye shares an anecdote about the time his cousin held his laptop that he was "f*ckin' bitches on" for a $250K ransom. 

Quotable Lyrics
Oh you've been nothin' but a friend to me
Niggas thinkin' I'm crazy, you defendin' me
It's funny I ain't spoke to n***as in centuries
To be honest, dawg, I ain't feelin' your energy

Kanye West
Kanye West Ty Dolla $ign Boi-1da Frank Dukes Havoc The Life Of Pablo
