Kanye West has been surprisingly lowkey in the past week following the release of Donda 2on his stem player. The debut of his new album undoubtedly had a few references and shots towards Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. However, he hasn't necessarily made any public statements on social media, which Kim recently tried to use against him in court.



It's unclear where Kanye currently stands with the Kardashian family but we could imagine they aren't the biggest fans of him these days. However, he's getting chummy with a few folks who have similarly faced exile from the Kardashian family, namely Tristan Thompson. Per TMZ, Kaye West and Tristan Thompson linked up for dinner on Tuesday night in Miami. They shared a bite with a few women at their table at the Setai Hotel.

Thompson was in Miami following a game between the Chicago Bulls and Heat while Kanye West appears to be stationed in the Florida city following his listening party last week.

It's interesting because Kanye appeared to be mildly upset at Tristan in January after he went on socials to announce that he wasn't invited to Chicago and True's joint birthday party. Eventually, Travis Scott gave him the address.

In related news, the third and final installment in Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs trilogy was released on Netflix on Wednesday morning.

