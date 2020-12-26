mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West & Sunday Service Release Christmas EP "Emmanuel"

Karlton Jahmal
December 25, 2020 20:42
Emmanuel
Sunday Service Choir Feat. Kanye West

The Sunday Service choir has a present on Christmas.


Mr. Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir have a Christmas gift for everyone. The polarizing rapper and his Christian group have dropped off Emmanuel, following a pattern from last year when they dropped a holiday album. The album is described as a "celebration of the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ," and is said to "introduce" a new sound that takes its inspiration from "Ancient and Latin music." 

Running for a brief five tracks, Emmanuel was executive produced and composed by Kanye. Nick Knight created the album art. “What I’m thinking is gonna be a week or two, now I’ve been in the company of Kanye West for the last 10 months,” Jason White, the Sunday Service choir director, stated during the release of Jesus Is King last holiday season. “I’ve spent every Sunday riding with him.” Stream Emmanuel everywhere now. 

