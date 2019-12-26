Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir Are Reborn On "Back To Life"

Kanye's music is sounding a little different these days, as the Christmas Day release of his highly anticipated album, Jesus Is Born, with his Sunday Service Choir, marked his official transition to full-on gospel. Kanye began holding Sunday Service sessions across the country this year, and the collective has been a major part of his musical journey. Now, an entire album of Sunday Service's Jesus-praising tunes exists in the form of Jesus Is Born, and while it's definitely not the sound we used to know from Ye, it's a beautiful body of work on its own.

One of the bouncier tracks is, based on the title of the project, appropriately named "Back to Life." The song opens with the choir asking "Steady, are you ready? What's going on?" before the drums kick in for a . Followed by a powerful chorus of "Oh"s, the beat breaks up to allow the choir to improvise some mutterings and "Ayy"s, before getting back to business. Like so many of the tracks on the album, "Back to Life" can be felt in your whole body, and it'll make you wish you were right there with the choir clapping along.

Quotable Lyrics

Cold fresh air

Feel the melody passing the air

Oh yeah

So how we can see the grow

How sweet the sound

We living, living at the time of the sky

There's no more room for anything more

We state your name

Your name we proclaim