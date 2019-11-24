It looks like Kanye West & Sheck Wes maybe working on new music together. On Saturday, the two G.O.O.D Music artists were spotted together in Wyoming, the location where Kanye has been recording new music recently. However, the picture doesn't look like the artists were in the studio, but more like they just got done snowmobiling or doing something in the outdoor cold as they were dripped in big boots, jackets, and stocking hats.

In fact, most the people were dumbfounded by Kanye’s wardrobe, once again going for the “homeless” look and style. One person wrote, “Lookin like some New York bums,” while another added “Kanye standing like a Fortnite character.” Peep the much talked-about photo (below).

This photo surfaces just hours before Kanye is set to perform his NEBUCHADNEZZAR, the world’s first hip-hop opera, later today. The event, which is going down at 7 PM EST, will be live streaming on Tidal for those who are interested in watching. Directed by Vanessa Beecroft, it will feature music from Kanye's Sunday Service collective as well as Peter Collins and Infinities Song.