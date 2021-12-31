Kanye West had a huge end to 2021, and from the looks of a new video, the 44-year-old won't be slowing down in 2022. As Complex reports, the Yeezy founder was recorded cooking something up in the studio with Houston native Scarface, who was enthusiastically nodding along to whatever Ye was making.

The pair have previously teamed up for "This Can't Be Life" with Jay-Z, as well as "Guess Who's Back," "Heaven," and "In Cold Bold" from Scar's 2002 album The Fix. Fun fact – the Geto Boys member was also supposed to appear on the father of four's 2004 song, "Jesus Walks," although scheduling conflicts unfortunately got in the way of that happening.

"I think I got tied up," the 51-year-old explained to VladTV. "Jay-Z always bring that shit to my attention every fucking time. ‘Man, you was supposed to be on the 'Jesus Walks', man. We set that up for you.’ [...] Something else came up. I was working at Def Jam and something else had [come] up.”

A video that surfaced from December 28th shows the long-time friends back in the studio together, and although it has no audio, it's obvious that both men are feeling the music that West was making. It remains unclear if he was working on something new, or playing around with older works from his discography.

"That HeadBop got me itchinnnn for new music," one person wrote upon seeing the video. "Kanye just be serving this industry nonstop and y'all talking about 'across the street from Kim Kardashian' lmao," another added, referencing the house that the rapper recently purchased down the street from his estranged wife; read more about that here.

