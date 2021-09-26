Since the release of DONDA back in the summer, Kanye West has been hard at work promoting the new album. It’s only been available for a few weeks now, but a video that surfaced online over the weekend shows that the father of four is already back in the studio, cooking up some more heat.

In a brief clip that was posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks, Ye can be seen hanging out in an all black outfit with Post Malone, whose colourful shirt stands out in comparison.

In the background, music is playing loudly, causing Posty to sing along with immense passion - even pretending to grab hold of his own throat and choke himself at one point.

The audio isn’t exactly clear, but it sounds like the lyrics are saying something along the lines of “the ocean is washing off my name from your soul.”

According to Meaww, neither Malone nor West have officially confirmed a collaboration, although they have worked together in the past, so we wouldn’t be surprised to hear something major come out of this studio session.

Back in 2015, the “White Iverson” singer told Billboard what it was like to work with someone as legendary as Ye.

“It was the scariest experience ever. Letting him listen to you record, when he's sitting over there and can hear you making weird noises -- it's intimidating, but he is such a cool guy.”

Apparently, the two also once recorded a track together called “Fuck the Internet” that has yet to be released.

Check out the snipped of Post Malone and Kanye West vibing out in the studio together below.

