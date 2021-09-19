Just a few weeks ago, Playboi Carti took to Instagram where he told his fans that he would be dropping a new project called Narcissist on his birthday. That date just so happened to be Monday, September 13 which has since come and gone, with no signs of a new album. Over the last week, Carti has hinted that the project is, in fact, on the way although it is hitting some snags when it comes to sample clearances.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the delay, fans are upset as this is yet another example of Carti going back on his proposed release dates. In many ways, he is starting to go the Kanye route with his broken promises, which kind of makes sense when you consider how the two have collaborated quite a bit over the past year.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to No Jumper, Carti and Kanye were at it again this past weekend as the two linked up for some quick photos together. As you can see in the Instagram post below, both of the artists are wearing black face coverings all while donning some interesting outfits. This recent reunion isn't necessarily a sign of things to come, although it's an interesting sight amid rumblings of Narcissist's release.

Throughout the next few days, we will continue to bring you updates on Carti's new album, so be sure to keep it locked to HotNewHipHop.