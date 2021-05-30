Playboi Carti released his highly anticipated second studio album Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day last year. Initially welcomed to mixed reactions from longtime fans of the Atlanta rapper, many of the album's tracks have since experienced relative success among audiences. The project, entirely produced by Kanye West, marked a new era in the 24-year-old artists' musical direction.

It now seems like Ye and Carti have united once again. The two recently posed together for a picture, sparking speculation of another collaboration between the duo among fans.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kanye can be seen sporting his balaclava-like facemask he's been spotted rocking while out and about in Los Angeles, proving the picture is surely recent. He paired the full-coverage face mask with a matching white-and-black camo-print fit. Carti opted to don what appears to be a black leather jacket and gray-colored pants.

While no official details on an upcoming collaboration have been provided, the frequent collaborators seem to be teasing fans with the photo. Carti has previously touched on how much he admires Ye and his artistry. In an interview with Kid Cudi earlier in the year, he dished on how much he respects the rap mogul. "Kanye is the OG. He opened my eyes to some sh*t," he raved.

"When I got around him, I realized why I love him so much. You get what I’m saying? When I get around you, I realize why I love you so much. I even appreciate Ye for introducing me and you," he added, praising Cudi as well.

Hopefully based on the new photo of the acclaimed artists, they are planning to hit the studio again to create more magic together. Are you looking forward to new music from the duo? Let us know down below.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada