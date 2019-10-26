Kanye West & Pierre Bourne Team Up For New Song "On God"

After another round of delays, tweaks, and setbacks Kanye West’s highly anticipated 9th studio album, Jesus Is King, finally arrived yesterday, along with an accompanying IMAX movie. The 11-track effort serves as Kanye’s first full-on gospel-rap album, largely filled with clean and uplifting christian music featuring contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, Clipse, Kenny G, Timbaland, Mike Dean and more. One of the tracks thats been getting some early attention is the record “On God,” which we’re highlighting for y'all today. Of course, the term "On God" means like “believe me” or “swear on my life” if you didn't know.

Over some uptempo production from hitmaker Pierre Bourne, Kanye continues to preach the message of the Bible, rapping about the 13th amendment, unfair Grammy system, and even name dropping Chief Keef in the process. "Thirteenth amendment, gotta end it, that's on me/ He the new commander and the chief/ That's on Keef, that's on God,” he raps.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. If you haven't already, be sure to stream the rest of Jesus Is King right here on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

In '03, they told me not to drive

I bleached my hair for every time I could've died

But I survived, that's on God

I've been tellin' y'all since '05

The greatest artist restin' or alive

That's on L.A. Reid, that's on Clive

That's no Jive, that's on God

- Kanye