Kanye West wants to be the best at everything, so it's no surprise that he once tried to make a video game with arguably the best gaming company of all time. Nintendo has been around since before many of us were born, and continues to sell consoles at rates that rival PlayStation and smash X Box. During a recent interview on the Talking Games With Reggie & Harold podcast, former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime admitted that Kanye West once reached out to make a video game.

Fils-Aime says both Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West were present, and the couple spoke to Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto at the company’s E3 booth. “Part of it was talking about what he was up to," explained Fils-Aime. "He was experimenting with a piece of video game content; he wanted reactions to it. He comes out and says, ‘I want to work with Nintendo.'" However, Nintendo did not have the time to take on Kanye's massive ambitions.

"We had so many different projects at Nintendo going on, the possibility of doing something with Kanye just wasn’t there, and so I had to find a way to politely decline this opportunity to work with him," Fils-Aime revealed. "I told him, 'Kanye, you don’t want to work with us because we’re tough, we’re hard. All we do is push for the very best content. We would not be the type of partner you would want to work with.' And he looks at me and says, 'Reggie, you’re exactly the type of partner I want because of that reason!' It’s like, 'Oh my gosh.'" As history shows, the game never came to fruition. However, the future is bright.

(Source)