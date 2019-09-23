Things have finally come to an end in Kanye West's legal dispute with music publisher EMI. The rapper and the company have been in an ugly legal dispute over the rapper's publishing deal and wanted to own his catalog. They later countersued, claiming that he was simply trying to get out of his contract with them.

According to The Blast, 'Ye and EMI will officially file documents to finalize the end of their legal battle. Both parties told the court that they came to a deal and their agreement will put both of their cases to rest.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiffs Please Gimme My Publishing, Inc., West Brands, LLC, Kanye West, and Ye World Publishing, Inc. (the “Plaintiffs”) and Defendants EMI April Music, Inc. and EMI Blackwood Music, Inc. (the “Defendants”) (collectively, the “Parties”) have reached an agreement in principle to settle the above-captioned action in its entirety. The Parties expect to draft and finalize a settlement agreement within ninety (90) days," the document reads.

It seems to have worked out for 'Ye, whose new album Jesus Is King arrives this Friday. The rapper and EMI told the court that they wanted to settle the dispute outside of court and come to a resolution for both parties.

The details of their agreement have yet to be revealed but we'll keep you posted on any updates.