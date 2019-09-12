Kanye West & Mos Def's "Drunk & Hot Girls" Is A Sloppy Masterpiece

The narrative surrounding "Drunk And Hot Girls" has to change. It's not uncommon for people to remark on the skippability of Graduation's sloppy analysis of inebriated lust, as if "Drunk And Hot Girls" is somehow lesser than its counterparts. Perhaps it makes sense, given that Kanye's previous music was relatively restrained, both thematically and musically; that's not to speak ill of Ye's classic works, but it must be acknowledged that Graduation birthed an adventurous side, one more prone to experimentation. Nowhere is that more evident than this bizarre masterpiece.

Off top, Ye works in a sample from the legendary German band Can, building the track's refrain alongside their melodies. Lyrically, this one remains relatively simple, simultaneously celebrating and reviling the company of females both drunk and hot. The sloppy hedonism would go on to become a Kanye staple, likewise would his ear for avant-garde musicality. And that's not even factoring in the absolutely sublime contribution to Mos Def, who grounds this one with a splash of water to the face, a baptism of sobriety that's only just out of reach.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't tell me you sing,you bout to get a deal

You drunk and hot girl

AHHH AHH AHH AH AHHH, that's how the fuck you sound!

You drunk and hot girl

You only live once do whatever you like

I thought I'd be with you for only one night

Now I'm with this girl for the rest of my life

That drunk and hot girl