Big news has hit the NFL world this morning as it was officially revealed that the Denver Broncos would be sold for the whopping price of $4.65 billion. The team is now going to Rob Walton who just so happens to be the heir to the Walmart fortune. He is an extremely wealthy man who boasts a net worth of $59 billion. Having said that, it's clear that he has the funds to own a franchise like the Broncos, who now hold the record for the largest sale of a sports franchise in the history of the NFL and North American sports.

According to TMZ, Walton spoke on the sale saying "Having lived and worked in Colorado, we've always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we've learned more about the team, staff, and Broncos Country over the last few months."

Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

The Broncos' sale received interest from a plethora of various different parties. For example, Antonio Brown and Kanye West were interested in acquiring the team as part of Donda Sports. From there, Magic Johnson also expressed interest as part of a larger ownership group. In the end, however, Walton was the last billionaire standing in all of this.

The Broncos are looking to have a great season this year as they currently boast the talents of Russell Wilson. Only time will tell whether or not they can get over the hump and prove themselves in a stacked AFC West.

