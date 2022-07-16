Kanye West was seen speaking with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown on Friday, leading many to believe West is looking to sign Irving to Donda Sports. Brown, who was teammates with Irving in the past, signed with West's brand back in June.

“Village raises the kid then kid raises the village," Brown captioned a photo on Instagram from the meet-up.



In addition to Brown, Donda Sports has already inked deals with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who joined to be the company’s president, and NFL All-Pro Aaron Donald, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, earlier this year.

While Irving is currently signed to Nike, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the apparel brand is unlikely to continue its partnership with Irving following the 2022-23 season.

Irving previously praised West following a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, telling fans to get one of the rapper's Stem Players.

“Stemplayer.com to get Kanye’s [new album],” Irving said at the time. “Make sure y’all go and get a Stem Player, man. Shout-out to Ye, man. Product placement.”

Irving's future with the Nets is currently up in the air, as the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly pursuing a trade for the star point guard.

