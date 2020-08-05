Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently on a vacation with their kids, which is said to be a last-ditch effort to save their crumbling marriage. Kanye confirmed months-old rumors during his South Carolina rally, claiming that he has wanted to get a divorce from Kim since her meeting with Meek Mill over prison reform.

The couple famously has paparazzi follow them everywhere. They are one of the most newsworthy couples in the world but, as they work on their relationship, they are seemingly closing themselves off from the gossip blogs, choosing a spot that is reportedly so remote that it's virtually impossible to snap any photos.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the husband-and-wife duo traveled outside of the country, specifically choosing a spot that is being described as a "fortress." They chose the house specifically to avoid any involvement with the paparazzi.

So far, we have not heard from Kim or Kanye as they spend much-needed time together. Not a tweet, statement, or anything else. Hopefully, that's a good sign.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kim and Kanye have been in the news for the last little while because of the difficulties they're having in their marriage. After he avoided Kim for weeks, Kanye finally allowed her to come to his ranch in Wyoming, reuniting with a tearful trip to Wendy's. Hopefully, they're able to save their bond.

