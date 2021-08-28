The third Kanye West DONDA listening party went down on Thursday in Chicago. It was a spectacle, to say the least, that included appearances from DaBaby and Marilyn Manson and closed out with Ye setting himself on fire before Kim Kardashian came out in a wedding gown. An odd turn that comes at the heels of Kanye and Kim's divorce, along with Yeezy's apparent romance with supermodel Irina Shayk.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Kim and Kanye's "re-marriage" might have been more symbolic than we thought. According to TMZ, the couple is working on their relationship behind the scenes and have been spending time with each other privately, hence their recent lunch date. Their relationship has significantly improved, according to sources who said Kim and Kanye are "working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship."

However, the divorce isn't completely off the table but there's a chance that Kim withdraws her petition. The main focus for the couple is making sure that their four kids have a loving and solid foundation in their households.

Over the past month, Kim and Kanye have been spotted together on numerous occasions since she filed for divorce. Kim's brought all four of their children to Kanye West's DONDAlistening parties including both shows in Atlanta and Thursday's event at the Soldier Field.

Though neither Kanye nor Kim have directly responded to these reports, Kanye did share a photo on Instagram at the wee hours of the morning of what appears to be Kim Kardashian in her wedding gown at Thursday's evening's event.

Still no sign of DONDA, though.

