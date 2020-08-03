One could easily imagine why Kim Kardashian is angry with her husband Kanye West. For starters, he aired out their family drama during a headline-catching campaign rally in South Carolina, revealing that he wanted to abort his firstborn daughter, also claiming that he has been trying to get a divorce from Kim since last year.

Kanye has since apologized to his wife but still, it feels like divorce is a given at this point. In a last-ditch attempt to repair their relationship, Ye and Kim have reportedly reunited as they take a family vacation with the kids.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Kanye and his son Saint West boarded a private jet in Wyoming to meet up with Kim and their three other children on vacation. The trip is said to be a final effort from both husband and wife to get things back on the right track for them. It was apparently something they had discussed during their emotional reunion at the ranch following their separation.

Hopefully, Kanye and Kim are able to get the love back. After all of this, it'll be hard but we're sure that millions are hoping that they can pull through. Kim has proven to be a massive support system for Kanye, who deals with bipolar disorder and, despite his online lash-outs, she was supportive in her response.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

