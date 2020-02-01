The Super Bowl is coming on Sunday. The thing about the Super Bowl is that everyone tunes into it but there's a good chance there's a large chunk of folks who are just tuning in for the commercials. Companies blow millions of dollars to get their advertisement placed during one of the biggest nights on television.



Now, if you know Kanye, then you know he's a big fan of McDonald's. In Frank Ocean's Boys Don't Cry magazine, Kanye penned a poem in tribute to the fast good chain called "McDonald's Man." McDonald's recently revealed their ad for the Super Bowl and they got a few major name celebrities to help them out without actually appearing in the commercial.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian also contributed by revealing their go-to orders at McDonald's. For Kanye, he's a simple guy who enjoys his nuggets. His go-to order consists of a six-piece, three packets of BBQ sauce, a chocolate McFlurry, and a small fries. Kim's order is a bit more left-field than Kanye. Although she does have the six-piece nuggets, small fry, and chocolate McFlurry, she also adds an apple pie and a cheeseburger. Oh, and for dipping sauce, she opts for honey which she says is "the only way to eat" chicken nuggets.

Other celebrity orders include Whoopi Goldberg and Millie Bobby Brown.