With divorce seemingly looming, it looks like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been living separately for the last little while.

According to new reports, the couple has not been living together for a hot minute. Kanye West, as you surely know, has been living at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. Kim is still in Los Angeles with the couple's four children.

Alleged details about their home life situation have made their way to the blogs with Page Six reporting that things have been this way for quite some time.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Following Kim's visit to Wyoming this week, she returned to Los Angeles, where she is living permanently. According to reports, Kanye is staying full-time at his $14 million ranch, which he claims is best for his creativity.

"Kanye’s in Wyoming, that’s his main base," said a source close to the couple. "But they’re not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it’s not like they’re not able to see each other. Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they’re so young. She’s doing well, she doesn’t want this to impact the kids, so it’s business as normal with them. Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don’t want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hopefully, Kanye seeks help to deal with his mental health and returns home to be with his kids.

[via]