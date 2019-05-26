Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently celebrated their fifth anniversary which comes a little bit after they welcomed their fourth child together, Psalm West. While they've presumably been busy with the newborn, they did manage to get a bit of alone time together to celebrate half a decade of marriage. The couple went out to Las Vegas last night where they not only watched Celine Dion in concert but also hung out with the icon herself. "Date Night in Vegas w @ celinedion My heart will go on," she wrote on Twitter along with two photos of her, Kanye and Celine Dion kicking it.

Kim and Kanye celebrated their anniversary earlier this week but it appears that they held off until the weekend for the real celebrations. Earlier this week, Kim shared several photos from their wedding in Italy.

Aside from their anniversary, Kim's been busy on the legal front. She's been studying for her bar exam. As you've probably seen in the past few months, Kim's been putting in a lot of work towards prison reform. In the past three months or so, Kim's managed to secure the freedom of seventeen inmates. Once she passes her law exam, we're sure that she'll be able to do a lot more for the cause, especially with her platform.