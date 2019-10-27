Let's keep it super real on this lovely Sunday morning -- there are not many celebrities with thriving careers that agree to compete on Dancing With The Stars. I mean, that's a pretty general statement but it's one of those shows you might catch a celebrity on during an off-year. Now, Kanye West, he isn't someone that we ever hope to see on Dancing With The Stars and he surely doesn't want to make an appearance on a show (Keeping Up With The Kardashians is bad enough). "That’s why I charge the prices that I charge/ I can’t be out here dancin’ with the stars," Kanye raps on Jesus Is King cut, "On God," in reference to the high price points in his merch.

It seems like two-time Dancing With The Stars champ, Val Chmerkovskiy was offended by 'Ye's shot at the dancing competition. Taking to Twitter, he put in a serious amount of effort to remind Kanye West that Kim Kardashian was once a contestant on a show while referencing Drake to seemingly prove that he's in tune with "the culture." "That new Ye album got me in my feelings," he captioned his IG post. The post itself, which was clearly just as rehearsed as his performances, opens up with Val listening to the song before sharing photos of Kim during her stint on Dancing With The Stars.

“Yo Kanye, keep talking that smack about Dancing With The Stars,” Chmerkovskiy said. “You gonna catch this diss track... With some rhinestones on.”