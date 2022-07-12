Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s recent collaboration, "Moon," has achieved platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), after reaching at least one million sales. The track was featured on West's 2021 album Donda.

In the time since its release, Cudi and West have had a falling out after Ye cut his longtime collaborator from Donda 2, due to Cudi's friendship with Pete Davidson. Davidson has been in a relationship with West's ex, Kim Kardashian, for several months.



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

In response to being taken off of Donda 2, Cudi slammed West on Twitter: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met you … We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

In April, Cudi announced that he'd never been heard on another song with West following their appearance on Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry for “Rock N Roll.” Cudi explained on Twitter that he only cleared the track due to his respect for Pusha.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” he tweeted at the time. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

Check out West and Cudi's "Moon," below.

