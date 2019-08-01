Kanye West and Justin Bieber might have fans on their toes for new music but it appears that the two are just kickin' back and relaxing right now. Biebs posted a series of photos of himself and Kanye West hanging out crouching down in front of a ton of lights which sparked rumors that they have some new music together. Unfortunately, that's not the case. The two artists were kicking it at teamLabBorderless which serves as a digital art gallery in Japan. Apparently, the two were checking out some art together after running into each other in Japan.

To commemorate the legendary link up, Bieb's used the immortal words A Boogie Wit The Hoodie used on "Drowning." "Every where that I go it’s a light show I’m surrounded bust down bust down bust down bust down bust down bish I’m drownin," he wrote.

According to The Blast, Justin Bieber's only out in Japan right now in support of his wifey, Hailey, who's currently working with cosmetic company bareMinerals. Bieber's just been hanging out in Japan and enjoying the country while his girl puts in some work.

As for Kanye, the rapper hasn't shared any sort of recent updates on his forthcoming project, Yandhiwhich was initially meant to come out months after Ye. He later delayed its release and at this point, there isn't a confirmed date for its release.