Despite previous reports that Julia Fox wasn't sure how she felt following her Miami date night at Makoto Bal Harbour with Kanye West Page Six has since shared that the Uncut Gems actress and the "Jail" rapper are officially an item, with a source even referring to them as "kindred spirits."

"Julia and Ye are dating," an anonymous person close to the podcast host told the outlet exclusively. "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely."

In case you missed it, the mother of one has been using her vast social media platform to spread awareness about domestic violence and toxic relationships following her split from her baby daddy, who she publicly aired out as a "dead beat alcoholic drug addict" before Christmas.

"I just don't want my son fucked up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him. As a mother, anyone could understand that. TAKE CARE OF YOUR KIDS MEN!!! AND OTHER MEN, HOLD DEADBEAT DADS ACCOUNTABLE!!! It's damn near 2022 how can u say u care about women and mothers and single mothers and ur out here enabling the behaviour!!!" the 31-year-old wrote in a recent rant.

When speaking to Page Six about the budding relationship, the source said that Fox and West are "kind of kindred spirits," adding that "it's cool to watch" them together. Another person with insider knowledge confirmed that Future joined the couple for their Sunday night dinner date, also hinting that we could see them become Instagram official soon.





The article explains that they were first seen grabbing a bite at Carbonne and later met up at a different restaurant, but the actress may have wanted to keep a low profile, which is likely why she told paparazzi that she "didn't know" if she'd be seeing the Yeezy creator again.

Ye's new relationship comes as something of a surprise, seeing as he spent much of the last few weeks pining over his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian; read more about his pleas to reconcile with the reality star here, and check back in with more updates on Kanye West and Julia Fox's romance at a later date.

