Joel Osteen's faith-filled friendship with Kanye West continues. Just weeks ago, Kanye and his choir visited the megachurch pastor's house of worship, Lakewood Church, in Houston, Texas. It was reported that Kanye's appearance at the church broke records as over four million unique visitors streamed the event over multiple platforms. Considering Kanye's Sunday Services are a huge hit, and Joel Osteen is one of the most well-known celebrity pastors in the entire world, it would only be fitting that these two joined together for another event.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to a report made by TMZ, Joel Osteen will once again host his America's Night of Hope tour where he visits multiple cities across the country putting on Night of Hope events. The outlet states that when Osteen makes his religious tour stop in New York at Yankee Stadium in May 2020, Kanye will be there as well to perform with his choir. It is said to be much like Kanye's Sunday Service appearance at Lakewood Church and will be the pastor's third time hosting his event at the stadium.

There hasn't been any confirmation on how much the Yankee Stadium Night of Hope tickets will go for, but previous years have sold for about $15 apiece. Watch clips and photos of Kanye's Sunday Service at Lakewood Church by swiping through below.