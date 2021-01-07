In the span of a few hours, Twitter's focus went from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce rumors, to Kanye West allegedly hooking up with beauty guru Jeffree Star, to the situation at the Capitol building. It was a whirlwind of a day, but it seems like things are finally starting to slow down. For some, the focus has turned back to celebrity gossip fodder, especially the story about Kanye and Jeffree, which was disproven by a "source" close to Yeezy. Still, memes and jokes are flying like hotcakes on social media.



With Jeffree Star fanning the flames of these rumors, posting a picture of himself in Wyoming and saying he was "ready for Sunday Service", the world is still waiting on some sort of statement from Kanye, whose name has been dragged through the mud all week. This morning, Twitter relatively went back to normal -- or whatever normal looks like these days -- and re-focused on the Jeffree rumors, with many viral posts breaking out about the make-up artist and Kanye.

This is one of the wildest stories to have broken in a while, and it sets a startling tone for the rest of the year. Hopefully, we're not subjected to this sort of gossip for the next twelve months.

