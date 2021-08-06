It looks like the sequel to Watch The Throne may actually be on the way. Two weeks ago, during Kanye West’s first listening event for Donda, fans were treated to a surprise guest feature from non other than Jay Z, who teased the idea of Watch The Throne 2 in his raps. Jay rapped: “Hol’ up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road / Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home’ / Not me with all of these sins, casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne (Throne).”

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the final confirmation of both the song, and the possibility of a Watch The Throne 2 album, and now according social media personality and Kanye-affiliate, Justin Laboy, the latter is in the works.

Right before last night’s second listening event for Donda, Justin took to twitter to inform fans that Watch The Throne 2 is dropping at the end of the year. “Watch The Throne 2 coming end of the year. Kanye & Hov about to make history AGAIN.”

He added that the two superstar’s passion for making music is still there and they want to make the fans happy. “YES. HOV & YE back building again. They both rich enough to quit rapping, but the passion they share of making the fans happy got them back working.”

Neither West nor Hov have publicly confirmed this rumor, but Justin Laboy seems to be a rather credible source considering his proximity to Kanye’s camp, especially during this DONDA roll out. However, well have to wait to see if what he says is actually true.

Who’s down for the Watch The Throne sequel?