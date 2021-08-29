Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite As The Throne On "Jail"

Finally, DONDA has arrived. Though it's only been a matter of g since its release, the last month of anticipation and listening parties have indicated that it could possibly be one of Kanye's best albums in a few years. The memes have largely summed up the fact that he's brought out the Avengers of hip-hop, tapping a long list of collaborators to bring his 10th studio album to life.

The biggest shock from the album's debut in late July was the reunion of The Throne on "Jail" -- a song that has a similar drunken anthemic feel as "Runaway" (hot take, I know). Mike Dean's warm guitar loop and analog feel bring the stadium-size presence of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy while Jay-Z declares the "return of The Throne." Jay-Z also tells Kanye to "stop all that red cap" on his own song.

While Jay-Z apparently rushed to get the verse to 'Ye on the afternoon of the first Atlanta listening party, fans were justifiably confused and frustrated that Kanye replaced him with DaBaby. On Thursday, Kanye appeared on stage with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson where he debuted "Jail Pt. 2." The song, produced by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Ojivolta, Sean Solymar, and Kanye West, also includes writing credits from Marilyn Manson. There was reluctance within DaBaby's camp to clear the verse but it seems to finally be popping up on the DONDA tracklist on Spotify and TIDAL.

Check out the OG version with Jay-Z below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hol' up, Donda, I'm with your baby when I touch back road

Told him, "Stop all of that red cap, we goin' home"

Not me with all of these sins, casting stones

This might be the return of The Throne

Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus

