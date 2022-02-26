Part 2 of Kanye West's jeen-yuhs documentary released on Wednesday, bringing with it a newfound love for more tracks in Ye's early discography. One of standout moments was the conception of the Jamie Foxx assisted track "Slow Jamz."



Kanye West's debut album The College Dropout is home to a plethora of classic tracks and beloved cuts. Jam-packed with sentimental storytelling, comedy, and musical ingenuity, the album is still hailed as one of the greatest in Ye's extensive discography. With titles like "All Falls Down," "Spaceship," "Jesus Walks," and "Never Let Me Down," it's nearly impossible to not enjoy the body of work as a staple in the Hip Hop community.

Adding to that legendary list is the song "Slow Jamz." The 5 minute long piece is an amalgamation of some of the hottest styles in Hip Hop and R&B at the time, with Jamie Foxx and Twista lending a young Kanye West their talents. The trio created a megahit, one that would be the first number one Billboard hit in each of their respective careers.

Jamie Foxx has explained the conception of the track on occasion, from talk shows to conversations about Kanye's talent as a whole. Act 2 of jeen-yuhs took us inside the studio and minds of the artists in an entirely different way, expanding the perspective of the track and widening the love and appreciation for it through a newfound connection to the track itself.

On Saturday, Kanye West posted a video on his Instagram, showing he and current day Jamie Foxx having a conversation:

As of late, nearly every artist we see with Ye results in music in some form or fashion. Will we be getting more Kanye West and Jamie Foxx music soon? We'll let you know.

