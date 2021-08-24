After three months of dating, Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly broken up.

After previously being spotted together on a trip overseas to France, Kanye West and Irina Shayk reportedly called it quits on their relationship, according to PEOPLE. The magazine's source adds, "It was never a serious thing that took off."

A second source elaborated, saying, "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly."



David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

This comes following reports that Irina Shayk was upset about the rumors connecting her to Kanye. Neither of them has confirmed the news, but neither ever posted about the other online, so that much was to be expected.

In recent weeks, Kanye has been building anticipation for his upcoming studio album DONDA, which is expected to come out this week. The 44-year-old will be performing new music at Soldier Field in Chicago, where his production team is building a replica of his childhood home. Kanye has also been spotted numerous times in Los Angeles, shopping at a few high-end locations.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

We'll keep you posted on any updates regarding this report, as well as any other rumors that come up.

[via]