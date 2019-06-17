Rob Kardashian is easily the quietest of all the Kardashians but every now and then he comes through to drop off an appreciation post for his cute daughter, Dream Kardashian. Rob shares two-year-old Dream with his ex Blac Chyna and from what we know, the exes have finally gotten on the same page when it comes to successful co-parenting.

"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," Rob previously shared on Twitter, with Blac adding, "Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

The latest share had by Rob sees Dream posted up with her uncle-in-law, Kanye West. Dream is rocking an adorable little grin while Kanye smiles and embraces his niece. "Best picture ever," Rob captioned the image.

Rob has more of presence in this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, something Kim has previously talked about. “He is gonna be [on] a little bit more in the next season,” Kim said, explaining his previous absence. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like ‘I’m cool to do it, so.”