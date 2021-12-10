Following Kanye West's epic performance with Drake on Thursday (December 9), the pair of superstar artists have released a slate of merchandise, engineered by Balenciaga, exclusively on Amazon for a limited time. Created by Ye and Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia, the collection is available in the Amazon Fashion store for seventy-two hours only.

The merch offering, which was also available at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for fans to purchase during the concert, ranges from $60-$400 and includes a hoodie, jumpsuit, t-shirt, denim, and more. The exclusive collection comes after Ye's concert streamed on Amazon Prime Video last night.





The performance includes plenty of highlight moments, including Ye serenading his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on "Runaway," both artists performing their classics, and covering one another's hits.

If you're looking for a way to spread awareness for Larry Hoover Sr.'s release, this is possibly the best way. Or, alternatively, if you simply want something to remember how dope of an event Ye and Drake put on, this is also your chance. But you'll need to be quick on pre-ordering because, in a few days, these will all be gone.

Let us know if you plan on copping anything in the comments below. Head here to see the full collection.







