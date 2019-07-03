Kanye West & Charlie Wilson Deliver "Brothers" From "Tales" Soundtrack

Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti's BET show Tales is a program unlike any other. Just in case you haven't kept up with the anthology series, Gotti uses lyrics of hip hop tracks and shapes them into mini-movies each episode. They each have their own unique directors, screenwriters, and casts that creatively interpret some of our favorite hip hop songs.

Last month, there was word that a new Kanye track on the way and now we have it. The song, which is a collaboration with music icon Charlie Wilson, is titled "Brothers" and will reportedly be featured on the star-studded soundtrack for Tales. "Producing this new record with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song exclusively for the Tales series has been one of the highlights of my music and TV career," Irv said about the track that was introduced during the show's Season To premiere. "I did it for my hip hop culture. I wanted to give the fans something to listen to and enjoy as well as visually enjoy, and 'Brothers,' the song in conjunction with this global TV premiere is precisely that moment."

The song hasn't been made available on streaming platforms as of yet, but we included an upload. We'll be updating as soon as it's made widely available. In the meantime, let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I miss the fam and the brotherhood

I just wanna make sure that my brother's good

So I ain't embarrassed or above

Flying out to Paris for a hug