Kanye West's recent Sunday Service was held in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood and a lot of people were surprised by the appearance of actor Brad Pitt. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor showed up to experience Kanye's gospel service and according to PEOPLE Kanye and Brad have been friends for some time and have found common ground since bonding over fatherhood.



David Banks/Getty Images

Kanye is a father of four while Brad is a father of six. "Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There’s definitely a common respect between the two of them,” a source told the publication. “Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad.”

The source added: "They talk about their differences and are extremely respectful when they do. They have fatherhood in common, and to Kanye, that’s huge. Kanye will talk to anyone who has kids. He’s constantly seeking advice, giving advice, comparing notes.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In other Kanye updates, his anticipated album Jesus Is Love is set to arrive on September 27th. The "All Mine" rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian, shared the tracklist and title on Instagram and it's safe to say most fans are counting down until it's arrival.