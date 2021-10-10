While in New York City for his wife’s stint on Saturday Night Live, Kanye West has been catching up with plenty of old friends, including Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour. According to Hollywood Life, the two were seen enjoying an outdoor lunch together at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village.

It’s unclear exactly why they got together, but Wintour has been a long-standing supporter of West’s fashion endeavours, regularly sitting front row at his Yeezy Season shows in the past. Both stars were also recently featured in a special episode of The Simpsons, which premiered before Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.

As per usual, the rapper put together an all-black outfit, consisting of a hat, sunglasses, a t-shirt, a single-breasted blazer, gloves, casual pants, some very heavy looking shoes, and of course, headphones.

The 71-year-old fashionista opted to embrace one of this season’s favoured colours with a long, burnt orange coat worn over a colourful top, a yellow maxi skirt, sunglasses, and what appears to be a pair snake print high heeled boots. Opposites attract, am I right?

The day before he was seen with Vogue’s long-reigning leader, West headed to Sant Ambroeus on the Upper East Side to catch up with Michael Cohen, also known as the former lawyer of Donald Trump.

Cohen is currently on house arrest after facing conviction for lying to Congress, committing finance fraud, and tax evasion. He’s technically supposed to be in jail, but was released in May of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

While West was socializing around the city, Kim Kardashian was busy working 20-hour days in preparation for SNL. The mother of four made her hosting debut last night, meaning she’s the first member of her family to have such an honour.

Catch a clip from the episode below.

