Kanye West typically has an eye for models but this time, he's been spending time with a famous actress instead. For the last few weeks, Ye has been spotted on several dates with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. They both recently exited relationships in dramatic fashion, with Ye publicly begging for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to let him back into her life, and Julia Fox accusing her husband Peter Artemiev of being a "deadbeat alcoholic."

Ye and Julia Fox have now been spotted three separate times as they get to know each other better. On Tuesday night, they jetted off to New York City to watch Slave Play on Broadway before catching dinner at Carbone, which is clearly one of their favorite restaurants because they also dined there a few days ago in Miami. They were reportedly joined by N.O.R.E. and his wife, Neri, for dinner in Miami. Previously, it was also reported that Fox and Ye had a double date with Future and his partner.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Despite Fox formerly saying that she didn't know whether she would be going on another date with Ye, they've now seen each other an additional two times. Things definitely seem to be moving quickly for the couple.

Check out new photos of Julia Fox with Ye at the link below, and let us know what you think about them together.

[via]