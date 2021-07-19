The rollout is in full effect for Kanye West, who continues to mysteriously tease his tenth studio album. Holding a secret listening party in Las Vegas this weekend, hundreds of fans and music journalists got a chance to hear Kanye's upcoming new album, which reportedly features Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Future, Lil Baby, Griselda, and more.

Apparently, that wasn't the only release party that Kanye has planned for this era. There are invites being sent for an upcoming event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 22, which seemingly includes the potential album cover for Donda, which is expected to release this week. Although it was initially believed that the design was made by North West, it was later revealed that Louise Bourgeois is the artist behind the cover. She started making art to work through the trauma of losing her mother at a young age, and one of her most famous pieces has been transformed and remixed into Kanye's artwork.

Justin LaBoy, whom Kanye played the album for this weekend, says the project will be released this week and it's a "classic."

In addition to his own new music on the way, Kanye West has a producer credit on Lil Nas X's next single "Industry Baby," working alongside Take A Daytrip for the upcoming record.

Check out the alleged cover below.