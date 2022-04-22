It's finally here. Pusha T's latest studio album, It's Almost Dry dropped in its entirety this week after months of waiting. The project boasts production from Pharrell and Kanye West, who both also lend their vocals to the project. Ye, specifically, adds a few verses on the record, including the Kid Cudi-assisted "Rock N Roll" and "Dreamin Of The Past."



While Push might be dishing top-tier coke raps, Kanye West used his appearances on It's Almost Dry to speak on his personal life. Ye uses these brief spots on the project to address his highly-publicized familial issues on both "Rock N Roll" and "Dreamin Of The Past."

On the former, the rapper brings religious references to seemingly tie into his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian. "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger / When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger," Ye raps.

On "Rock N Roll," the rapper also references the disagreements with Kim in their attempt to harmoniously parent their children as a divorced couple. "Finally tired of comin’ and goin’, make up your mind / I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight," he raps.

Kanye has publicly aired his grievances surrounding his divorce from Kim over the past few months. It began with apparently not receiving an invitation to Chicago's 4th birthday party before Ye called Kim out for North West's TikTok account, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and tons of other issues that most would keep private.

Check out Pusha T's It's Almost Dry here.



