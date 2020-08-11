As his bid presidential bid continues to be fraught with controversy, Kanye West has reportedly responded to the last set of accusations against him. News began to circulate that West may be facing charges of election fraud after it was allegedly determined in various states that the signatures he turned in in order to be added to states' ballots weren't real. Last week, West and his team submitted the required 2,000 signatures to Wisconsin authorities, however, a complaint was filed against him in the state asking that he be blocked from the ballot.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Kanye West has responded to said complaint, and he claims that the Wisconsin Democratic Party is responsible. The outlet adds that Ye accuses the WDP of spying on him and hiring a private investigator to look into his street team. He calls it an "organized effort of harassment and intimidation" by the WI Democratic Party and that the person who submitted the complain is "a man who is widely reported to be a front for the Democratic Party."

It's reported that West has been axed from the ballots in Illinois and New Jersey for submitting "signatures [that] were invalid." TMZ says that the bipartisan Electoral Commission will now be in charge of reviewing West's Birthday Party paperwork.

